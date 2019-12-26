Hollywood Couples Who Grabbed Eyeballs For Their Bold, Stylish Fashion Choices In 2019

Hollywood is home to some of the most fashionable star couples in the world, and every year sees a handful of new celebrity couples emerge. Today, we list out some of the most noteworthy looks doled out by Hollywood celebrity couples.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular style couples in Hollywood and fashion choices have always been the talk of the town. The two also made history when People Magazine named them as the first best-dressed couple of 2019.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been making bold fashion statements for a very long time. However, the duo has been making waves in the world of fashion ever since the two tied the knot.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

George Clooney and the jaw-droppingly beautiful Amal Clooney are one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood right now. Every time they are seen in public, the duo looks just as fashionable as they look happy together.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Teigen and Legend are known as the internet’s power couple. The duo who first met on the sets of a music video is always on top of their fashion game.

