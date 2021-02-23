Laurel Marsden Gets Roped In For 'Ms Marvel' As Zoe Zimmer; Read Details

Laurel Marsden is all set to play Zoe Zimmer in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming Marvel series titled, Ms Marvel, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The series focuses on the fictional teenage hero, Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani. Laurel who has previously appeared in Quibi’s series titled Survive, will be playing Zoe, who is a ‘frenemy to Ms Marvel'. Her character will be a popular girl at her Coles Academic High. The later scenes will show the superhero saving her in the Hudson River.

According to the report, Zoe will be seen dating the school's athlete, Josh Richardson. Her character is said to be debuted in the year 2014 with Ms Marvel No. 3 from the scribe, G Willow Wilson and artist, Adrian Alphona. During the convergence, Laurel’s character Zoe had an existential crisis, then she started reevaluating her life and broke up with Josh. She also somehow managed to rekindle her friendship with Kamala and Nakia. The series shows that Zoe becomes inseparable from Nakia.

Alongside Laurel and Iman, Ms Marvel cast also includes Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur. The writing team is headed by Bisha K Ali, who serves as showrunner on the series. Bisha is a renowned comedian, who has penned Hulu’s remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral. Filmmakers, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed Bad Boys for Life, will be directing along with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. Sharmeen has been a two-time Oscar documentary short winner, while Meera Menon is popular for her flick, The Walking Dead, The Punisher, Dirty John and Outlander.

Ms Marvel is scheduled to be released this year. The series is already being shot in Atlanta. The outlet reported the series is said to be inspired by the recent incarnation of Kamala Khan. Ms Marvel focuses on the journey of a Muslim Pakistani-American girl from New Jersey. The girl becomes the new holder of Ms Marvel’s identity.

Marvel Studios launched their first series in the month of January with much-anticipated, WandaVision. The series has only two episodes left in its ongoing season. Other Marvel shows scheduled to release this year are Falcon & The Winter Soldier in the month of March, Loki in May, What If…? and Hawkeye.

