Ms. Marvel Aka Kamala Khan To Be Played By Imam Vellani; Read Details

The Marvel universe recently introduced the lead actor of the Ms. Marvel series. The new character has already grabbed the attention of Marvel fans. They showcased a few footages from the series revealing that Imam Vellani from Canada will be seen as Kamala Khan. Take a look at Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios introducing the new character along with the team at the Marvel Studios.

Canadian actor Imam Vellani to play Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel

In 2014, Marvel comics had introduced a new character called Ms. Marvel who had become an international sensation. Kamala Khan was an ordinary girl from Jersey City who suddenly feels empowered with ordinary gifts. Recently, Marvel Studios took to their Instagram to reveal that Imam Vellani will be playing the role of Kamala Khan in their most anticipated series on the comic character. Sana Aanamat, the executive producer at Marvel studios said that when Ms. Marvel came out in 2014, they had received a lot of reactions.

Supervising producer Jenna Berger said that the response was incredible back then as everyone could relate to the character as she was an ordinary girl. Head writer and executive producer Bisha Ali said, "I never saw a young teenager girl, specifically a Pakistani in a comic book" mentioning that such a concept was extremely new for the world of comic books. Sana mentioned that the casting process of choosing Imam as the lead was fast as they discovered that she would be perfect for the role.

She also mentioned that they had a new set of directors on board namely Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. She added that they have taken the content and elevated the standards of the comic book. They shared that Kamala will be seen confused when it comes to life and relationships. In the Marvel Universe, family and relationships are the heart of the story and they have focused on it majorly in the series. She will also be a part of the wider MCU further down the line.

Ms. Marvel series is said to release in late 2021 and fans will get to know her story. She will later be seen with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris playing Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2. The film will be directed by Nia DaCosta and will release in theatres in November 2022.

