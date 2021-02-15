Zawe Ashton To Play The Villain In 'Captain Marvel 2', Marking Her MCU Debut

Captain Marvel 2 is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Brie Larson returns in the titular role as Carol Danvers. The project has gotten a new director and writer. Now, a new actor has been added to Captain Marvel 2 cast as an antagonist.

Zawe Ashton to play the villain in Captain Marvel 2

Deadline recently revealed that English actor, playwright, director, and narrator Zawe Ashton has joined Captain Marvel 2 cast. She will be seen as the main villain facing Brie Larson’s superhero character. The name and detail of her character are not disclosed yet. The project could mark Zawe Ashton’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zawe Ashton is best known for her roles in comedy-drama Fresh Meat and Not Safe for Work. Her depiction of Joyce Carol Vincent in Dreams of a Life also earned praises. She has extensive experience in theatre with her work in plays like Othello, The Arsonists, The Fron Line, Salome, and more. Ashton's acting credit on the big-screen includes St. Trinian’s II: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold, Blitz, Weekender, Nocturnal Animals, Greta, and Velvet Buzzsaw. Her television appearances are in Sherlock, Doctor Who, Sarah & Duck, and more.

Captain Marvel 2 cast also features Iman Vellani and Teynoh Parris. Vellani will be making her MCU debut in an upcoming Marvel series, Ms. Marvel, as Kamala Khan. Parris is seen in the WandaVision series playing an elder version of Monica Rambeau. Captain Marvel 2 plot details are not revealed yet. The project is still in the early development stage. Brie Larson will be playing the superhero character for the third time.

Nia DaCosta will be directing the upcoming Marvel movie. The first film was helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. DaCosta's directorial work includes Little Woods, Top Boy, and soon-to-release horror project Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. There are speculations that Captain Marvel 2 plot could show what Carol Danvers was doing before Avengers: Endgame or how she goes ahead after the events of Endgame in the present time. However, no confirmation has been made yet. The sequel movie is expected to arrive in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

