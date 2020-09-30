Lauren Gottlieb Dances Alongside Nargis Fakhri In Her Latest Instagram Video; Watch

Lauren Gottlieb is back on social media, this time alongside actor and dancer Nargis Fakhri. The two dancers shared a video on Instagram in which they showed off their awesome dancing skills. Even actor Varun Dhawan enjoyed their short dance performance. He took to the comments section to talk about how Nargis could barely hold her laughter during the whole video.

Lauren Gottlieb and Nargis Fakhri share a new dance video while having a fun time

Above is the latest video on Lauren Gottlieb's Instagram page. In the caption for the video, Lauren Gottlieb wrote that the first rule of life was to always have fun. Moreover, she added that she and Nargis Fakhri laughed for 10 minutes straight after the made this video. The video featured Lauren Gottlieb and Nargis Fakhri showing off their dance skills. Their dance performance was rather amusing and fans could not stop gushing over their talent in the comments section.

Even actor Varun Dhawan, who is a friend of Lauren Gottlieb and Nargis Fakhri, commented on the latest Instagram video. Varun Dhawan noticed that Nargis Fakhri was trying to curtain her laughter even while filming the video. Check out Varun Dhawan's amusing comment below.

[Image from Lauren Gottlieb Instagram]

On the work front, Lauren Gottlieb last featured in the comedy-drama film Ghoomketu. She made a short cameo appearance in the film and played herself. Ghoomketu starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main lead while Ragini Khanna played the female lead. Anurag Kashyap played a triple role in the movie.

Meanwhile, actor Nargis Fakhri will next be seen in Torbaaz, an upcoming action thriller film. The movie is set to release on Netflix this year, though a final release date has not yet been shared. The movie will star Nargis Fakhri as the female lead, while Sanjay Dutt will be the main male lead. The movie will also star Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, and Pransh Chopra in supporting roles. Torbaaz is directed by Girish Malik and produced by Raju Chadha, Rahul Mittra, Puneet Singh, and Girish Malik.

[Promo source: @kristin.creates Instagram]

