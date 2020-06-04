Heather Morris Reveals Lea Michele Was 'very Unpleasant' To Work With During 'Glee'

After Samantha Marie Ware, Heather Morris too spoke up about how unpleasant Lea Michele was to work with as a co-star. Heather even said that Lea treated everyone with disrespect and should have been called out for her behaviour sooner. However, Heather also said that hate is a disease in America and she does not wish to spread it to anyone else.

Heather Morris calls Lea Michele out for her behaviour on 'Glee' sets

Heather Morris had starred with Lea Michele and Samantha Marie Ware in a musical drama show, Glee. Heather has agreed with Samantha Marie’s allegations against Lea Michele and has added to the list of criticisms that have been launched against Lea Michele. On Wednesday, Morris, who portrayed the character of Brittany on the show, revealed her own experience working with Lea Michele on the show for six seasons.

Read Also | Lea Michele's 'hypocrisy' Called Out By Glee Co-stars After Her 'Black Lives Matter' Tweet

Morris said that hate is a disease in America that they are trying to cure, hence she does not intend to spread hate on anyone else. However, the actor further revealed that working with Lea was an unpleasant experience and Morris believes that she should be called out for her behaviour. Check out Morris’ post below.

How did it all start?

Amidst the Black Lives Matter Movement to protest against George Floyd’s death, Lea Michele showed her support towards George Floyd. She wrote in her tweet that he did not deserve this and how this was not the only incident. She further wrote that Black Lives matter and it must end.

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

Read Also | Lea Michele’s Sponsors Drop Her After Accusations Of Her Anti-black Sentiments Surfaced

Samantha Ware's life was made 'a living hell'

Seeing her tweet, Lea’s co-star from Glee, Samantha Ware, responded to the post and reminded her of the times when Lea had mistreated her. Samantha wrote in the post if Lea had forgotten how she had made her first television gig ‘a living hell’. Ware further wrote that she can never forget how Lea’s behaviour towards her had made her question a career in Hollywood.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Samantha Ware’s tweet was followed by many other celebrities calling Lea out for her behaviour and admitted that she treats others with disrespect. Lea Michele apologised for her past mistakes and insisted that she would set a better example in the future. Lea Michele said that she is a couple of months pregnant and want to become a role model for her child, and for that she will learn from her past mistakes.

Read Also | Lea Michele Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Zandy Reich?

Read Also | Lea Michele Shares A Lengthy Instagram Post Apologising For Her Behaviour

Image Credits: Lea Michele, Heather Morris Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.