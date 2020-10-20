Space Jam 2's 'leaked' Plot Hints At Role For LeBron James' Son Bronny?

Currently, the highly-anticipated sequel for Space Jam starring NBA icon LeBron James is in post-production. The sequel – Space Jam: A New Legacy – is set to release in 2021. For the past few months, reports have discussed the plot of the film, which is similar to the first film, and will feature James fighting bad guys while teaming up with Looney Tunes characters. However, recent posts online about the leaked plot indicate at a possible role for James' eldest son Bronny.

Space Jam 2 plot: Was there a Space Jam 2 leak?

The synopsis for SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY is certifiably bananas and I for one cannot wait to see it pic.twitter.com/BLmc4x5uHb — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 18, 2020

The rough synopsis of the plot was tweeted by writer Ben Mekler, which described the story. "During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidentally get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.' stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle)," the picture reads. It adds that along with Bugs Bunny, James will gather Looney Tunes to rescue his son. In the end, James will beat Cheadle's character in a basketball game, which will consist of some of NBA and WNBA's biggest stars.

Space Jam 2 set photos

I had not seen Air Hagrid before today but wow pic.twitter.com/IPPE1mQNVU — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 18, 2020

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

The movie is directed by Malcolm D Lee and will be co-produced by James, his partner Maverick Carter, Ryan Coogler and Duncan Henderson. In August, Carter had shared a new teaser trailer of the film, which shows James in a new jersey, different from the original Space Jam uniform. As of now, NBA players like Klay Thompson, James' Los Angeles Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma, Damian Lillard and Chris Paul are expected to be making cameo appearances in the film. Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike are the WNBA players who could appear in the film.

While fans are hyped about the sequel, many are already comparing the new movie to Jordan's classic, which was highlighted by his first retirement after his three-peat with the Chicago Bulls. While Bronny's appearance might prove to be a significant difference between the two, the basic plot will remain the same. James, 35, recently won his fourth NBA title, which was the first for the Lakers in 10 years. The Akron-native also won his fourth Finals MVP award.

