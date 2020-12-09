LeBron James Cheekily Trolls Michael B Jordan After Space Jam: New Legacy Shoot

Despite all the gloom, it has been an eventual year for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The 35-year-old helped Lakers end their NBA title drought and in-process became the first player to win the NBA Finals MVP with three different franchises. While the former Miami Heat star is a roaring beast on the court, off the field, James is a very jovial character, and one can ascertain that through his social media activity.

LeBron James troll Michael B Jordan on the sets of Space Jam: New Legacy

LeBron James is no stranger to Hollywood, having a cameo role on the HBO series Entourage and appeared as himself in the Judd Apatow film Trainwreck. The Lakers star is now set to star in the live-action comedy film Space Jam: A New Legacy, where James with the help of Bugs Bunny and the other Looney Tunes characters rescue his missing son Bronny James. The 35-year-old caught up with Michael B Jordan on the sets of Space Jam: New Legacy and used it as an opportunity to make a cheeky remark. Posting an image of him posing with the Hollywood star, James wrote, "Some guy named Michael Jordan pulled up on me on set today! Ever hear of him???".

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James Instagram)

Michael B Jordan is a highly acclaimed actor, having starred in movies such as Creed, Black Panther and Fantastic Four. The post could also be intended as a dig at Michael Jordan, who acted in the original Space Jam movie. The 1996 movie presents a fictionalized account of what happened between Jordan's initial retirement from the NBA in 1993 and his 1995 comeback. The movie portrays that Michael Joran was enlisted by the Looney Tunes to help them win a basketball match against a group of aliens who intend to capture them as attractions for their theme park.

LeBron James movie Space Jam: New Legacy release date

Space Jam: A New Legacy is slated to hit theatres in the United States on July 16, 2021, in RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX. Along with LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green and Ceyair J. Wright make the cast of the film. Just like the 1996 prequel, the movie will also feature several NBA stars in cameo roles, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Kyle Kuzma as well as WNBA players Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike.

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James, Michael B Jordan Instagram)