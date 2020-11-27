Lee Min Ho Apologizes To His Dog Choco For Petting Another Dog On Streets, See Post

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho recently took to Instagram to upload to picture of himself petting a puppy on sets. He also added an adorable caption with the post and apologised to his own puppy Choco. Take a look at his post and see the comments that the post garnered.

Lee Min Ho's Photos

In the first picture, fans can spot the actor on the streets of South Korea bending down to a puppy. Lee looks very happy and is seen sporting a brown sweater with black jeans. He is also sporting black canvas shoes. The dog he is trying to pet is a small brown cockapoo and looks extremely adorable.

In the next picture, fans can see a close-up of both the actor and the tiny dog. The actor seems to be on a set of a yet unnamed project. The caption for his post read - 'sorry for this Choco'. Choco is the actor's own dog.

Many fans added sweet comments in the posts comments section. One fan mentioned that the actor looked adorable and another fan mentioned that his own dog would be very unhappy about the encounter. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Lee Min Ho's Instagram

Here's a look at the actor's own dog. Fans can see Choco sporting a beenie in the post and posing with a bone. Take a look:

Lee Min Ho's movies are very popular in South Korea and he has many fans worldwide. He was last seen in the show 'The King: Eternal Monarch' (2020). The show cast - Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon / Lee Ji-hun, Kim Go-eun as Jeong Tae-eul / Luna, Woo Do-hwan as Jo Yeong / Jo Eun-sup and Kim Kyung-nam as Kang Shin-jae / Kang Hyeon-min. The show has been very successful and has been adorned by fans. Net Worth Status cites Lee Min Ho's net worth is almost 10 million USD.

