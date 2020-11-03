Korean YouTuber's Successful Cheese Fountain Garners Million Views, Watch

A Korean YouTuber, who runs the channel Tasty Hoon, recently shared a video that has been trending on the internet. In the video, the YouTuber successfully built a cheese fountain. Fans were so amazed by the melted cheese fountain that the video garnered around a million views on YouTube. Take a look below.

In the video shared by Tasty Hoon, the YouTuber had built a cheese fountain after the failure of his first attempt. This time he successfully managed to build the fountain. Fans were not only thrilled to see the cheese fountain but also the reaction of the YouTuber. The 13 minutes video garnered over a million views on YouTube in just two days. Apart from that, fans also showered their likes, as it received 37K likes on YouTube. Take a look at the video below:

Korean YouTuber successfully builds melted cheese fountain

On October 28, the YouTuber shared a video wherein his attempt to build a cheese fountain miserably failed. However, it turned out to be a laughing stock for fans who loved his reaction more than anything. Later, Tasty Hoon was back to recreate his dream with another fountain. This time it left fans amazed by his dedication at successfully creating it. Take a look at the previous video by Tasty Hoon:

Tasty Hoon's previous video

This is what fans had to say about the video, " I love how this is shot like a silent film. All the dialogue in his face, Mr Bean style. Cinematic genius. God Bless you, cheese man. I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU", " This was the feel-good story arc conclusion we needed". Another fan wrote, "glad that he isn't afraid of the cheese fondue after it slapped him hard lmaooo", "This man has been on a journey. He didn't give up after his fondue machine tried to retaliate and he learned from his mistakes And now... delicious victory". " He's literal representation of 'lived and learned' He's still side eyed the cheese like its gonna explode tho" "idk why I'm crying over him finally getting it to work he looks so happy I'M SO PROUD OF YOU AAA" .Take a look at some of the reactions below.

