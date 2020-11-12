With BTS' Jimin's Filter, The Singer Becomes 1st Korean Artist To Achieve THIS On Spotify

BTS' Jimin has now become the only Korean musical artist to have more than 100 million streams on Spotify that too for three of his solo songs, a record that is held by no other Korean artist at present. The news was released by Chartdata who tweeted about the same each time the artist's songs crossed more than 100 million streams on Spotify. Jimin's fans are now congratulating the artist for his new milestone.

In April 2020, Jimin's Lie became his solo song to receive over 100 million streams on Spotify, which is a music streaming service. It was followed by Serendipity that crossed 100 million streams in September 2020. After that, recently on November 10, his song Filter created a record of crossing the 100 million mark on Spotify.

Jimin makes history as the First and Only Korean soloist to achieve 100M streams on 3 songs on Spotify as Filter surpasses 100 Million streams🎉



It is the FASTEST Korean male solo & Korean solo w/o an MV to achieve this feat#FilterByJimin100M#지민아_Filter_1억_축하해 pic.twitter.com/DSGsNrp2fo — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) November 10, 2020

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st Korean artist to achieve this on Spotify

Jimin's songs including Lie, Serendipidity and Filter have become the songs to be the three solo songs from a South Korean artist to have crossed 100 million streams on Spotify. His song Lie was from BTS' second album Wings that released in 2016. While the song Serendipity was an introductory track in their extended play of Love Yourself: Her that released in 2017.

The same song was then released in a full-length version in the album Love Yourself: Answer as well. His latest song Filter was released in February 2020 and it is his first solo song from Map of The Soul: 7 to have crossed 100 million streams in less than 9 months.

BTS' Jimin recently took to YouTube Live where he gave an update about their new album as well as about Suga's recovery too. Jimin assured that Suga is responding well to the recovery. BTS' Suga recently had a shoulder surgery a few days ago. The Filter singer Jimin, started a YouTube Live session yesterday where he stated that Suga regularly texts the BTS members informing about his day and how he is feeling throughout the day during the recovery. Jimin then assured the ARMY that Suga is responding well during his recovery.

The South Korean band, BTS would be launching their new album on November 20. The forthcoming album is titled BE. Recently, Big Hit Entertainment teased the BTS’ army with a tracklist of BTS’ BE. BTS’ BE album will feature eight songs. The list also includes BTS’ hit song Dynamite. There are songs with titles in English including Blue and Grey and Stay. The Big Hit Entertainment also gave out a press release with the translations for the Korean titles that is Track 2 – Fly To My Room, Track 5 – Telepathy and Track 6 – Dis-ease.

