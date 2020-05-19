'Legally Blonde 3' To Bring In Famous Collaborators Mindy Kaling And Dan Goor As Writers

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have managed to land a contract to write the script for Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde 3 for MGM. Reese Witherspoon has been totally committed to the project and is currently prepping to return as Elle Woods, the sorority-girl-turned-lawyer. Reese will also be taking up the role of the producer for Legally Blonde 3. She is going to produce Legally Blonde 3 through her Hello Sunshine production company. Along with Reese, Legally Blonde producer Marc Platt will also join hands with Lauren Neustadter, Hello Sunshine’s head of Film and Television. Legally Blonde 3 will be Kaling and Goor’s second feature film that will give them the opportunity to partner with each other. Other than this project, Mindy and Dan have already worked together in A Wrinkle In Time. Mindy Kaling is represented by CAA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham; Goor has Ziffren Brittenham, and Witherspoon is represented by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

More about the film franchise Legally Blonde

The first part of the film, Legally Blonde was a huge hit for MGM in 2001. It managed to collect around $141.8 million through the global box office collections. It starred popular faces of the industry including Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber and Jennifer Coolidge. MGM then ended up releasing the follow-up, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. That film was a bit different from the first part as it was set in Washington, D.C, in 2013. The film managed to collect around $124.9 million through the worldwide box office collections.

More about Mindy Kaling

Other than this, the Legally Blonde 3 producer was recently seen in a very popular music video. Kaling managed to turn some heads after being a part of a collaboration with the 5 Grammy Arawd winner, Billie Eilish. She and other cast members of The Office were seen in a Billie Eilish song, My Strange Addiction. Initially, Mindy was reportedly told that a young songwriter was looking to make a song out of clips of The Office. Mindy didn’t know the singer but certainly gave a yes in order to support the singer. Mindy Kaling happens to be one of the featured voices talking about the film after a screening. She also mentioned that “The song samples different parts of The Office because she loves the show so much”.

