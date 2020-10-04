Badshah Would Have Been An IAS Officer If He Wouldn’t Have Made A Career In Music?

Badshah, an Indian rapper and singer is best known for his songs in Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi. Ever since he released his independent song, Kar Gayi Chull in 2012, the artist has successfully made a huge fan-base for himself. But, fans will be surprised to know that India’s “king of rapping” would be an IAS officer if he wouldn’t have made a career in music. Read ahead to know more about Badshah’s alternate career option.

Badshah’s alternative career option

Badshah’s songs like Proper Patola, Saturday Saturday, Kar Gayi Chul, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, and many more have gone ahead to become huge chartbusters and have stayed with the people for very long. While having a candid chat with IBNLive Movies, the rapper opened up about his career and revealed many things that fans would be surprised to know. During the chat, when Badshah was asked about what he would have become if not a musician, he said that if he wasn’t a successful musician, then he would have been an IAS officer. When the interviewer took his answer by surprise, the artist further asked them not to be shocked as he has always been a good student and he is a civil engineer.

When asked about why the artist chose “Badshah” as his stage name, he said that he chose the stage name Badshah because he lives like one and also because he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and loved his character in the movie, Badshah. Another thing that is worth noticing is that Badshah is one of the very few rappers who always keeps his lyrics clean and free of cuss words and sexual innuendoes.

When asked about the same, Badshah said that while connecting with his fans, he realised that most of them were children. He can't comment on whether he can continue this particular trend to the tee, but he can firmly commit to delivering “prime time” content, without any lyrics that repulse the listener.

Badshah started his career in 2006 alongside Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in his hip hop group Mafia Mundeer. He then split from Honey Singh in 2012 and released his independent Haryanvi song Kar Gayi Chull, that was later adopted into the 2016 Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons. Having been in the industry for a very long time, Badshah has worked very hard and is one of the most successful musicians in India today.

