Lenny Kravitz Reveals Why Lisa Bonet Was Fired From 'A Different World' By Bill Cosby

In 1988, Lisa Bonet was fired from The Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World, after appearing in only one season. While many reports cited the reason to be creative differences, apparently the reason had been something else. Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz has revealed the “alleged” reason why Bill Cosby fired Lisa Bonet from A Different World in his memoir, Let Love Rule.

Also Read | 'Who Painted The Mona Lisa' Memes Leave Netizens In Splits, Check It Out

The reason behind Lisa Bonet getting fired from 'A Different World'

Even though A Different World aired from 1988 to 1993, Lisa Bonet only appeared in season one. The actor’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz has revealed the reason for this in his memoir Let Love Rule that hit the bookshelves earlier this week. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were married from 1987 to 1993 and even have a child together, Zoe Kravitz, who herself is an actor today.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen's Daughter Alisah's Throwback Video Is All Things Cute And Innocent; Watch

According to Let Love Rule, Bill Cosby already knew that Lisa Bonet was pregnant. When the actor and A Different World producer, Debbie Allen called Bill Cosby, he asked Lisa Bonet “You're here to tell me you're pregnant, aren't you?" Debbie Allen then allegedly explained that she liked the idea of Lisa Bonet's character, Denise Huxtable, to raise a child on her own in the show. Lenny Kravitz has claimed that Bill Cosby needed time to think over the decision, though he later called Lisa back to say that, "Lisa Bonet is pregnant, but Denise Huxtable is not”, and from there, Lisa Bonet was fired off of the show.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Lisa Build: Best Artifact And Weapon Build For The Intellectual Witch

While Lisa Bonet did not appear in any other seasons of A Different World after she became pregnant, the actor did go back to The Cosby Show after her daughter was born. Lenny Kravitz has claimed that Lisa Bonet's relationship with Bill Cosby was very tense and ultimately untenable after Bill Cosby fired Lisa Bonet from A Different World. Lenny Kravitz has also mentioned in his book about how well he and Lisa Bonet get along these days, revealing that he and Lisa Bonet's current husband, Jason Momoa, are good friends with each other too.

Also Read | Lisa Rinna And Jenna Dewan Follow Zoe Kravitz's Unique Way To Ask People To Vote

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.