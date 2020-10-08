Genshin Impact Lisa Build: Best Artifact And Weapon Build For The Intellectual Witch

Genshin Impact is an insanely popular open-world action RPG that comes with various implementations of the gacha mechanics. The free-to-play multiplayer game has racked up millions of downloads since its recent debut and continues to make waves in the online gaming community. Besides being available as a free-to-play title, the video game comes with a compelling story campaign, and combat mechanics which makes it stand out from other popular titles in the genre.

The role-playing game also features a multitude of characters that players can unlock throughout their gameplay journey. Early in the game, you form a party along with three basic characters who assist you in your quests. The game also allows you to swap between these standard characters if you wish to execute a particular attack and utilize their talents to progress in the game.

Lisa, a 4-star Librarian for the Knights of Favonius, is one of the companions that you will have on your side when you are first starting out. And while Lisa is highly educated and known best for her intellect, she is not the most viable companion to have on your adventurous journey. However, she can still inflict more damage than the other two characters you will have in your party. So, it clearly won't hurt to have her on your side until you have a stronger Genshin Impact team build. Having said that, let us give you a quick breakdown of Lisa's abilities along with her best build to help unlock her full potential while you still have her by your side.

Lisa skills in Genshin Impact

Just like any other character in Genshin Impact, Lisa also possesses a normal attack, and a stronger charge up, along with the Elemental Skill and Burst.

Normal attack – Lightning Touch

– Lightning Touch Elemental Skill – Violet Arc

– Violet Arc Elemental Burst – Lightning Rose

Lisa makes use of her abilities that are centred around Electro Lightning element. She can perform four consecutive lighting attacks at her enemies that deal Electro damage. She also deals with AoE lightning damage to her opponents using a charged attack. Lisa also fires a plunging attack that can damage all the opponents that get into her way. Her Elemental Burst summons a Lightning Rose can destruct the surrounding foes and deal Electro damage.

Genshin Impact Lisa build

Weapon build

Prototype Malice

Using an Elemental Burst will regenerate 4 Energy for 6 seconds in every 2 seconds. Apart from this, all the squad members will regenerate 4% HP every 2 seconds during this period.

Skyward Atlas

It raises the Elemental damage bonus by up to 12%. The general attack hits have a 50% probability to have the cloud favour, which seeks to attack nearby opponents for about 15 seconds.

Artifact Sets

Noblesse Oblige

The Noblesse Oblige increases his Elemental Burst damage and will also increase all party members attack by 20% for about 12 seconds.

Image credits: Genshin Impact