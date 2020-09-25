'Who Painted The Mona Lisa' Memes Leave Netizens In Splits, Check It Out

The internet today is swarming with thousands of memes. This new form of entertainment has gripped young audiences who keep sharing funny memes with their friends and family. While most memes manage to crack up the internet users, once in a while a meme appears that spreads across social media platforms like wildfire and becomes a phenomenon.

It is shared and recreated multiple times in hundreds of different ways. One such meme which is making people laugh themselves silly these days is the ‘Who painted the Mona Lisa meme’. Here is everything you need to know about it.

'Who painted the Mona Lisa' meme explained

The 'Who painted the Mona Lisa' meme is also being known as the “Da Vinky” meme or “Da Vinki” meme. Many users came across this meme and were perplexed as to why others were finding it funny. However, knowing the meme's origin will definitely leave everyone giggling.

The Da Vinki meme began trending on Twitter after two Tik Tok users Chris and Patrick Vörös posted a video of themselves answering trivia questions on TikTok on Tuesday, September 22. The 27-year-old Hungarian-Canadian twins are also known as Voros Twins and are some of the most popular faces on TikTok.

Voros Twins answering trivia questions leaves netizens in splits

While answering the trivia questions, fans can see that the twins were giving incorrect and silly answers on purpose. Trying to act silly, when ‘Who painted the Mona Lisa’ question popped on the screen, the twins acted confused. Within 2 seconds the answer popped up on the screen, it said, “Da Vinci.” At this twins acted baffled and read it as ‘Da Vinki’ in a hilarious tone. When the video was shared on TikTok, fans could not help but share it on other social media platforms as well and soon the ‘Da Vinki’ meme was birthed.

Aside from ‘Who painted the Mona Lisa,’ the twins also answered a bunch of other questions with hilarious answers. For instance, to ‘When did the Cold War end,’ the twins replied ‘summertime,’ while the answer was 1989.

Another hilarious answer from the Voros Twins came when they were asked, ‘How many hours are there in two days?’ The twins hilariously responded, ’32.’ When the right answer, ’48’ popped up, they confusedly looked at the camera asking, “how are we supposed to know that?”

Here are some of the funniest memes netizens made from Voros twins' meme

da vinky ?? pic.twitter.com/uMTiimoiO9 — faiza CONNIE DAY (@normqlpeople) September 22, 2020

come play with us davinky pic.twitter.com/iutfqjdEyl — isabel nola (@isabeInola) September 23, 2020

No one ever talks about the fifth Teletubby pic.twitter.com/PiJLUTk77u — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 20, 2020

da vinky is the only funny thing to happen in 2020 — discount pete davidson (@Keefler_Elf) September 24, 2020

