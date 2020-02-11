Tamilrockers Leaks Oscar-nominated 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Online

Popular Hollywood movie, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, after hitting the headlines for its Oscar nomination is again the news because of the notorious online website, Tamilrockers. Reportedly, Tamilrockers has leaked the Oscar-nominated movie on their website. The movie, starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Dakota Fanning in the lead, was the talk of the town for its impressive casting. The Quentin Tarantino directorial managed to earn Brad Pitt his first Oscar as an actor.

Tamilrockers leaks Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

According to reports, Tamilrockers has released the movie in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other vernacular languages. According to these mischievous websites, the film is available in HD, print quality. The movie that hit the marquee on July 26, 2019, managed to enthrall the audiences with its gripping narrative and impressive acting performances.

Besides the Tarantino directorial, Tamilrockers has leaked a slew of movies online, soon after its release. The notorious online site was recently in the news for leaking Telugu movie Disco Raja online. In the past, there was news surrounding the arrest of a few members of the notorious website. Reportedly, the official forces arrested three people from Viluppuram and Tirunelveli for uploading new Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English films through their websites registered under multiple names. However, the arrest did not deter the websites' notorious activities. Apart from the arrest of the members, the government officials have tried to hack and block the proxy websites of Tamilrockers. But reportedly all the attempts have turned futile.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Leonardo DiCaprio Instagram)

