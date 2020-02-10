Oscars 2020: John Morrison Stars In WWE's Parody Of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Last week on WWE SmackDown, The Miz and John Morrison brought back ‘The Dirt Sheet.' The Tag-Team duo announced the return of the segment with a parody of the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. WWE released a trailer of the parody where The Miz can be seen playing a version of Leonardo Dicaprio’s character Rick Dalton. John Morrison, on the other hand, plays a version of Brad Pitt’s character (Cliff Booth) from the Quentin Tarantino movie. However, in the parody, John Morrison is The Miz’s tag-team partner instead of being his stunt double.

In the parody trailer, fans can also see cameos from John Laurinaitis and WWE producer Lance Storm. The Miz’s father can also be seen doing fight scenes. The Miz also shared a video where the duo can be seen recreating the bar scene where Rick Dalton (played by The Miz in the parody) introduces Cliff Booth (played by John Morrison in the parody) to a producer. The role was played by Al Pacino in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In another video, John Morrison can be seen recreating the fight scene between Cliff Booth and Bruce Lee. In the parody video, Bruce Lee and his teammates can be seen wearing The New Day merchandise, teasing their upcoming match. Just like WWE, the parody fight scene is also filled with over the top action and cheesy lines.

Watch Once Upon A Time In Hollywood parody videos here:

U dont need to sit through a 5 hour award show to see the Best Film of the Year because I present to u “Once Upon A Time On The Dirt Sheet.” Critics loved it. I loved it. John loved it. My dad still doesn’t know he’s in it. For all u detectives, can u find all the Easter eggs? pic.twitter.com/8vaIlFCEsJ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 9, 2020

Relive the masterpiece that is 'Once Upon A Time On The Dirt Sheet' by @mikethemiz and @TheRealMorrison! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/HGmPuYFQ3b — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 9, 2020

