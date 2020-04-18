List Of Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Films Directed By Martin Scorsese

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. He has proved his determination and spirit as an actor in movies like The Revenant, Catch Me If You Can, Inception, and The Wolf of Wall Street among others. He has worked in almost all genres of films, but his thriller movies are most appreciated by the viewers. He has also made several movies with director Martin Scorsese which have worked extremely well at the Box-Office. So, here is a list of some of the best movies of Leonardo DiCaprio directed by Martin Scorsese.

Best movies of actor-director duo Leonardo DiCaprio-Martin Scorsese

Shutter Island

Shutter Island is one of the mind-twisting films by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film released in the year 2010 and is a neo-noir psychological thriller drama, directed by Martin Scorsese. The film is still remembered by Leo’s fans for his stellar performance. The film, Shutter Island is based on Dennis Lehane's 2003 novel of a similar name. The film was a successful hit and received a lot of positive reviews from critics and was also a box office success.

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street film is a memoir by a famous former stockbroker and dealer Jordan Belfort. After some time, a movie with the same name was released, adapted by the actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was a Martin Scorsese’s directorial and starred Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead character of Jordan Belfort. The Wolf of Wall Street was a biographical black comedy crime film.

The Departed

The Departed is another masterpiece flick by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs. The Departed movie proved to be a huge hit at the box office. It was a combination of both, critical and commercial success that won many awards and accolades with appreciation. The Departed is Leonardo DiCaprio’s most revered work that also won four Oscars at the 79th academy awards.

The Aviator

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Aviator released in the year 2004. It was a biographical film. The Aviator was a hit film helmed by the veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese and penned by John Logan. The biopic film was based on the life of Howard Hughes, who was an aviation pioneer and the legendary director of Hell's Angels. Leonardo Dicaprio essayed the titular role of Howard. The cast of the movie also starred Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, Ian Holm, Alec Baldwin, and Jude Law.

