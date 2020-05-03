When Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Were Awe-struck By Luke Perry

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt were seen in the Oscar-winning film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In a throwback interview, the actors shared how they were star-struck by Luke Perry. They shared, it was a fan moment for them as they grew up watching his films and could not believe they would be going to be working with him.

Luke Perry died at the age of 52, on March 4, 2019. He was last seen in the movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood along with stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. While promoting their film, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt shared their experience of when they saw Luke Perry, for the first time on-set.

Leonardo DiCaprio said that when he saw Luke Perry, he almost freaked out and had a fanboy moment. Similarly, Brad Pitt shared the moment he caught a glimpse of his co-star, he felt like they were kids in a candy shop because he remembered going to the studios on Beverly Hills when Luke Perry was considered the icon of coolness for them as teenagers.

Brad Pitt also shared that it was a strange burst of excitement that he was able to act with Luke Perry. Brad Pitt added that Luke Perry was humble and committed to his work. He added that it was very special for him to sit down and have a conversation with Luke Perry. Luke Perry played the role of Wayne Maunder in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

