Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone's Relationship Timeline; Check Details

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have been making headlines ever since they started dating each other. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone met in December 2017. They have known each other for quite a long time now. As per reports, DiCaprio is close to Camila Morrone's stepfather, Al Pacino. There were speculations that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were dating each other months after DiCaprio's break up with model Nina Agdal.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship

In April 2018, both were seen together during a music event. The event was Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and popular artists like Beyoncé and Eminem came to perform at that event. The couple was reported having a good time with each other during the event. It had only been a year that the couple started knowing each other and they both started talking about each other in their various interviews. Leonardo DiCaprio mentioned how he was comfortable with her and Camila Morrone also said in her interviews that they both know each other's families and they love being together too.

In January 2019, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were seen spending New Year's eve together. She also shared photos of herself on an island in Thailand. It was the same island where DiCaprio filmed his movie The Beach that released in 2000. The name of the island is Ko Phi Phi Le. After a few months, the couple was seen wearing matching outfits. In the same picture, both were seen holding hands and walking. In the same month, an image went viral where Leonardo DiCaprio was seen clicking Camila Morrone's picture. Fans started making memes on the picture.

Leonardo DiCaprio now knows: You either die a hero or live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend pic.twitter.com/rKb9REAcjN — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) May 19, 2019

In July 2019, there were people who started posting hate comments on Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship. They said that both have a considerable age gap, with Leonardo DiCaprio being 45 and Camila Morrone being 22. In the same year, the couple also mentioned in an interview that they have no plans to marry as of now.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone responded directly to those mocking their relationship on her IG Story: “I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred.” pic.twitter.com/gAI1GgveMA — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) July 26, 2019

In February 2020 at the Oscars, the couple was seen sitting together. When Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor at Oscar, the cameras caught Morrone smiling at DiCaprio. The video of the same also went viral on the internet.

Ok, that loving smile Camila Morrone gave her boyfriend Leo DiCaprio during Brad Pitt’s tribute to him in his #Oscars speech is mad cute. pic.twitter.com/Ws8yT104AD — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 10, 2020

