Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Don's Plum': A Film You Might Have Never Heard Of

Decades ago, two stars on the rise created a movie with their colleagues but the film wasn't released in the US, officially. The two actors are renowned Hollywood superstars Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. The flick is titled Don's Plum, a low budget indie movie and that was later blocked from being viewed in the US and Canada. Here are the complete details as to why Leonardo DiCaprio's Don's Plum did not get an official release:

Don's plum, a Leonardo DiCaprio movie you have not heard about

Dale Wheatley, the producer of Don's Plum, revealed to an entertainment portal that Don's Plum happened when a group of friends just decided to make a film. According to them, Dale Wheatley said they wanted to create the movie, which was a love letter to their companions. However, the flick created a lot of controversies and it became a movie which DiCaprio and Maguire never wanted the audience to see.

Don's Plum was shot in a mere six days between July '95 and March '96 and it was shot in black-and-white theme. The flick tells the story of a group of around 20 guys who come together every Saturday night in the city of Los Angeles. The guys hang out with a new group of girls every night.

Leonardo DiCaprio essays the role of a guy named Derek who calls out for some standout and explicit lines related to sexual stimulation and utters some sexually offensive lines as his character hurls a bottle at Amber Benson's character. On the other hand, Maguire's character is named Ian and he is portrayed as a guy who possesses some strange and weird sexual habits.

According to an entertainment portal, the above-mentioned reasons were why Wheatley, Beckman and other suspects, including Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Maguire didn't want the US audience to ever see the 'wild' characters on the silver screen.

Also, in depositions mentioned as a part of the 1998 lawsuit -- which resulted in the film being blocked -- DiCaprio and Maguire said that they never expected the school-like project to transform into a full-length feature.

