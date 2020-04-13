Actor Matthew McConaughey And Wife Camila Donate Face Masks To Texas Healthcare Workers

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila McConaughey have donated approximately 80,000 facemasks to the first responders in Texas and Louisiana, according to a news portal. The couple was seen in a video dropping off the masks at the Austin Fire Department. The Austin Fire Department tweeted back to the couple thanking them for their generosity.

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila donate face masks to Texas healthcare workers

The fire department, in a tweet, mentioned that Matthew McConaughey along with his wife stopped by their department and told them that they will be getting 1,000 N-95 masks soon. This was in addition to their initial donation of 80,000 masks to the health care workers. The fire department was thankful to the Hollywood couple for such a kind gesture.

Camila McConaughey took to Instagram and talked about the donations in a long heartfelt caption along with a video. Camila wrote that it is their mission to protect those who have been protecting them. It is this belief that led them to donate 80,000 masks to the health care workers, firefighters, police officers, and other front runners. Camila wrote that she hopes that this gesture can be of help in the fight against COVID-19.

Camila also wrote that she is sharing the video and post with the hope that it may inspire others too, to do the same. She also urged her fans to help others in whatever way they can, which includes calling up people, providing emotional support, donations, volunteering, and other such activities. Camila McConaughey asked people to stay strong during such times and assured them that this too shall pass eventually.

