Matthew McConaughey Recommends 'The Wedding Planner' During #McConaugheyTakes, JLo Reacts

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram and stated that he will be doing something different with his Instagram until the lockdown. Matthew McConaughey has been quite active on his social media accounts recently amid the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Much like most Hollywood celebrities, Matthew McConaughey too has been homebound. He has come up with a creative solution to help his fans get over the quarantine blues.

Matthew McConaughey recommends The Wedding Planner

Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram and revealed that he would be starting something new titled #McConaugheyTakes. In the third part of #McConaugheyTakes, Matthew McConaughey suggested that his fans watch the film The Wedding Planner. He revealed that his co-star Jennifer Lopez was already a part of the film and the makers were on a lookout for a male lead.

Matthew McConaughey recalls that before the shoot of The Wedding Planner began, a writer’s strike was announced and hence the filmamkers were looking for the lead desperately to begin shoot because they were certain that their would be no content to work on for sometime now. He laughs about getting paid extremely well because he knew they had the writer’s strike coming up and hence the crew needed him to say yes quickly to the film.

While talking about his co-star Jennifer Lopez, he said that he always called her ‘quad threat’ as she does everything well. He stated that she is like clockwork, just hammers the shot, she just knocks it out. Matthew McConaughey revealed that not many films are shot in Los Angeles, but they shot The Wedding planner in LA. He concluded by saying that he had a lot of fun doing The Wedding Planner.

Jennifer Lopez reacts

After he tagged Jennifer Lopez in the post, she added the video on her Instagram story stating that they should do another film together. She also posted a sweet video from the film, The Wedding Planner where her character can be heard saying that she feels she isn’t enough. Matthew McConaughey commented on her post saying, ‘you are more than enough.’ [sic]

What is #McConaugheyTakes?

Matthew McConaughey suggested a few weeks back that while the world has been in lockdown, everyone has a lot of free time to screen and check out new films. He revealed that in this new segment called #McConaugheyTakes he would recommend a few of his films. Matthew McConaughey would also give a few behind the scene or unheard gossips about the movie that he recommends.

