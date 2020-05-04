The Fascinating Story Behind Leonardo DiCaprio-Tobey Maguire's Banned Flick, 'Don's Plum'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are not just great friends, but also co-stars who have hit the big screen together. Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire's films together include The Great Gatsby, This Boy's Life, and Don's Plum. While The Great Gatsby and This Boy's Life became quite popular, the film Don's Plum was banned. Read on to know more details about Don's Plum:

READ:Leonardo DiCaprio's BFFs In The Hollywood Land; From Kate Winslet To Tom Hardy & Others

The story behind Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire's banned film, Don's Plum

READ:Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire's Best Movies Together

READ:Take A Look At Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire's Endearing Three-decade Old Friendship

Leonardo DiCaprio, in an interview, spoke of his part in the film Don's Plum. DiCaprio spoke about making a short film with then friend and director R. D. Robb. DiCaprio also spoke of him being appalled at the knowledge of the short film turning into a feature film. DiCaprio and Maguire thought the film Don's Plum would flop at the box office and did not want the project to go ahead. Producer Dale Wheatley also spoke of them wanting to create a movie, which was a love letter to their companions.

READ:Dale Wheatley said they wanted to create the movie, which was a love letter to their companions.

Initially, the film was to be a short film and an experiment, that later turned out to be a feature film. Don's Plum talks about the story of young folks who gather every Saturday night at a local diner and talk about life. The film also showcased DiCaprio and Tobey's characters in a way that would make people believe them to be like that in real-life as well. The film is a low-budget indie flick that has black-and-white cinematography. Upon its limited release, the film did receive divided reviews from critics. The movie still remains banned in the US and Canada.

READ:Times When Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Was Caught In Controversies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.