Delhi Civic School Students To Get Masks Made From Turbans In Well-intentioned Initiative

Delhi civic school students are soon to be provided with masks made from people's turbans, North Delhi Mayor announced on Monday. Read on to know more details about the story:

Delhi school students to get face masks

North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh, on Monday, said that in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to be “Vocal for Local” that several members of the Sikh community have come forward and donated turbans. These turbans, the Mayor said, will be sanitized and volunteers will stitch them into masks. These masks will be distributed among students from Delhi civic schools. He also stated that these marks will be given to several schools that come under three municipal corporations. Avatar Singh has also visited a hospital on Monday to check how the prepared the hospitals are to handle cases of COVID-19. North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said, "Our PM spoke about being 'vocal for local' during this pandemic. So during the lockdown, many Sikh brothers donated their turbans, which were collected and sanitised. Then people volunteered to stitch masks out of them."

‘Vocal for Local’ is an attempt by the Indian Government to support the local businesses. In his speech about the same, PM Narendra Modi said that street vendors, domestic workers, labourers, and others have faced a lot of issues and problems in the past few months. He also stated that these people had to sacrifice a lot, and stated that as the citizens of India, it is our duty to take steps to secure and support their financial interests. He then went on to say that locals have fulfilled people's demands during the crises and have provided us with what people need, and it is time that we help them back by using locally made products. The clarion call is part of a larger attempt by India to become self-reliant economically, which is the focus of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package. It is unclear how the initiative in North Delhi ties in with this, however, but the gesture is undoubtedly well-intentioned.

Bollywood actors are also supporting this notion and have come forward to support the local business. Recently, actor Neena Gupta took to her official social media handle and posted a video where she tells her fans and followers about how she recently bought a sweater that cost her less than Rs. 2000. She further said that she has gotten herself and her husband several items stitched from locals, and stated that handmade things are ''extraordinary''. Here is the video that actor Neena Gupta posted on her Instagram handle:

(With PTI Inputs and image)

