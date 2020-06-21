Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Blood Diamond' Soundtrack Too Soothing To Listen To

Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the film Blood Diamond along with Jennifer Connelly and Djimon Hounsou. The film overall received mixed reviews but Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance was praised and he was also nominated for the Oscars. The film Blood Diamond starring Leonardo DiCaprio was set during the Sierra Leone Civil War in 19991-2002.

The film is about a country that has been torn apart by the struggle between the government’s loyalists and the insurgent forces. It also follows the atrocities of the war. Towards the end of the film, the conference that was held refers to the historic meeting which took place in Kimberly, South Africa in the year 2000. Blood Diamond film’s soundtrack too was wonderful, read some details about the film’s soundtrack below:

Blood Diamond soundtrack details

Blood Diamond is the soundtrack to the film of the same name which was composed by James Newton Howard. The songs won the Soundtrack of the year Award as the Classic Brits in 2008. The soundtrack of the film was initially released in a DVD format. The soundtrack of the film has around 20 tracks which are considered classics. Some tracks also have a classic mixture of African drums as seen in some songs. The film Blood Diamond also won awards for the Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing at the 79th Academy Awards in February 2007.

Blood Diamond titles

Crossing The Bridge

Village Attack

Ruf Kidnaps Dia

Maddy & Archer

Solomon Finds Family

Falls of Freedom

Did you Bury It?

Goodbyes

Your Son is Gone

Diamond Mine Bombed

Solomon’s Helping Hand

G8 Conference

Solomon & Archer Escape

Solomon Vandy

London

Thought I’d Never Call?

Your Mother Loves You

I Can Carry You

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio has two films under his belt. He will be producing the film Akira and will be starring in the film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film Killers of the flower moon is adapted from a non-fiction film written by David Grann. The film will be produced by Martin Scorsese. Previously, the actor-director duo has worked together for 5 films.

