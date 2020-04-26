Leonardo DiCaprio's Best To Worst Movies As Rated By Rotten Tomatoes

Leonardo DiCaprio's movies showcase the actor's dedication, talent, and unending passion. From playing a tough and challenging role in The Revenant to portraying the role of a carefree lover in Titanic, Leonardo has gone beyond boundaries to give his audience his best. Leonardo DiCaprio's movies include Titanic, The Revenant, Catch Me If You Can, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and many more. Listed below are Leonardo DiCaprio's movies going from best to worst according to the rating bestowed by rotten tomatoes.

Leonardo DiCaprio's best to worst movies rated by Rotten Tomatoes

Catch Me If You Can - 96%

Leonardo DiCaprio's 2002 film, Catch Me If You Can has the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is rated at 96% and is considered to be one of his best performances. The film is directed by Steven Spielberg. DiCaprio also received many awards and accolades for the same.

Titanic - 89%

This is one of Leonardo DiCaprio's most popular films. The film has received a high rating of 89% by Rotten Tomatoes. Titanic, along with winning many awards and accolades, is one of the most loved romantic films of all times. The 1997 film stole hearts with Jack and Rose's tragic love story.

The Revenant - 79%

This is another recent film of Leonardo DiCaprio that received immense fame. The film is one of Leonardo DiCaprio's best performance and was quite a tough role for him to portray. The film won many awards and accolades. However, Rotten Tomatoes rated the film at 79%.

The Beach - 20%

This is another one of Leonardo DiCaprio's films. The 2000 film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton, Virginie Ledoyen and Guillaume Canet in lead roles. The film was not well received and gained a poor rating of 20% by Rotten Tomatoes.

