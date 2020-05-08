Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Revolutionary Road' Has Intriguing Trivia That You Should Know; Read

Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in many movies has not been the only aspect drawing attention but the actor's social media game has also upscaled over the years. Leonardo DiCaprio's movies that remain widely popular include Titanic, Revolutionary Road, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Inception, The Revenant, etc. Listed below are the top things you did not know about Leonardo DiCaprio's movie, Revolutionary Road. Read on to know more:

READ:Leonardo DiCaprio's Dialogues From 'The Great Gatsby' That Makes It A Worth-watch

Things you did not know about Revolutionary Road

READ:Emilia Clarke Recounts Her Hilarious Meeting With Leonardo DiCaprio; Read To Know More

One of the interesting facts of Leonardo DiCaprio's movie, Revolutionary Road is that the rights to make the film from a book into a movie were bought in 1967 and that the film was mostly shot in a sequence

Another fun fact was actors Ryan Simpkins and Ty Simpkins who are real-life siblings played the same roles as Frank and April's children.

This was the second film where lead actor, Leonardo DiCaprio played the character named Frank and the third film of Kathy Bates playing the character named Helen.

READ:Leonardo DiCaprio Was The Only Choice To Play Cobb In 'Inception': Learn More Trivia

Another interesting trivia of the film is that the whole film was shot on locations in Connecticut without using green screens and sound stages.

Revolutionary Road was also the very first film collaboration of Kate Winslet and director Sam Mendes and was also the only one to be nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globes that year.

This was Kate Winslet and Leonardo's second film together as lovers after Titanic. Also, the film's producer Elliott Kastner initially planned to make this film in the late 1960s.

This was one of the rare films to see three major Oscar winners i.e Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and Kathy Bates, and an Oscar nominee, Michael Shannon.

READ:Leonardo DiCaprio's America’s Food Fund Raises $12 Million To Help During COVID-19 Crisis

READ:Leonardo DiCaprio And His Foundation Have Done A Lot For Climate Awareness; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.