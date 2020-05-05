Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Django Unchained': Memorable Dialogues From The Film

Django Unchained stars Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Kerry Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading roles. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, the 2012 revisionist Western flick was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. Set in the old west and antebellum south, Django Unchained is a stylised tribute to Spaghetti Westerns.

This movie emerged as highly successful and went on to receive several awards and nominations. Moreover, it is Quentin Tarantino’s highest-grossing movie to date. We have compiled some of the memorable quotes from this film that you must read.

Here are Django Unchained’s most memorable dialogues

1. "I am curious what makes you so curious"

Leonardo DiCaprio and other actors were applauded with their terrific performances in Django Unchained. In this particular scene, Django is attempting to hide that he is a black slaver. But Calvin is trying to figure out his deal. This quote showcases how both of them are constantly trying to have an advantage over one another.

Welcome to Candyland. Do you have any unexpected guests coming to stay this holiday weekend? #DjangoUnchained pic.twitter.com/GcQTnnNtl9 — Django Unchained (@UnchainedMovie) March 29, 2013

2. "You all gonna be together with Calvin in the by-and-by… Just a bit sooner than you all was expecting"

In Django Unchained’s final scene, the titular character is waiting at Calvin’s house for people to return from his funeral. He hears them humming the classical Christian hymn about losing the loved one and promising to meet them. So, he sings along them and revealed that they will meet Calvin in the by-and-by as he was planning to kill them.

3. "You better listen to your boss, white boy!"

When Calvin has Django as his guest, he gets away with anything as he is not going to order his guys to do anything to him. By taking advantage of the situation, he yanks Calvin’s man off his horse and gets away with it scot-free. He also uses it to talk down to the white people, who hate him for the same.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Films And Documentaries On Climate Change

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio & Other Actors Who Worked With Christopher Nolan; Read Here

4. "I like the way you die, boy"

When Django exacts his revenge against people, he repeats the words that they said to him in the past. Similarly, when he comes across Brittle, Django remembers that he once begged him not to whip his wife. Using this line, he points the gun at him.

Also read: The Fascinating Story Behind Leonardo DiCaprio-Tobey Maguire's Banned Flick, 'Don's Plum'

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone's Relationship Timeline; Check Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.