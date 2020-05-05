Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Basketball Diaries' And Other Movies Before 'Titanic'

Leonardo DiCaprio, one of the most celebrated contemporary actors in Hollywood, has proved his mettle through various films. He has given the audience some memorable movies including Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), The Revenant (2015), Inception (2010), Shutter Island (2010), The Great Gatsby (2013), and many more.

The actor rose to stardom with Titanic (1997). However, he had appeared in several films before becoming popular for his performance in Titanic. Here are some of Leonardo DiCaprio's movies from his pre-Titanic era that you must check out:

Leonardo DiCaprio's best films before Titanic

The Basketball Diaries

This film was successful at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics. Helmed by Scott Kalvert and produced by Liz Heller and John Bard Manulis, the film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruno Kirby, Lorraine Bracco, Ernie Hudson, Patrick McGaw, James Madio, Michael Imperioli and Mark Wahlberg in key roles. The 1995 film revolves around the story of a teenager who aspires to become a basketball player but gets trapped in the harrowing world of addiction and crime.

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

This movie bagged Leonardo DiCaprio his very first Academy Award nomination. The movie also streams on Netflix and it shows the story of a young man who is trying to pursue happiness while dealing with his mentally challenged brother and his mother who has wight issues. The 1993 film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis, Mery Steenburgen, and John C. Reilly in lead roles.

This Boy's Life

This movie got released in the year 1993 and is helmed by Michael Caton-Jonas and produced by Art Linson. The movie features Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Ellen Barkin in prominent roles. The biographical-drama film is inspired by a memoir This Boy's Life, penned by author Tobias Wolff. The movie marked the first collaboration between Leonardo DiCaprio and Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire.

