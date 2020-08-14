Leonardo DiCaprio From 'Django Unchained' Has Been The Source Of Various Hilarious Memes

Django Unchained is a 2012 film which has a huge fan following. The film has been written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and hence has an essence of its own. Django Unchained features Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, and Leonardo DiCaprio in pivotal roles. Certain stills from the film have lately been doing the rounds on social media due to its meme-worth. Here is a look at a few hilarious ones of the lot.

Django Unchained memes

Django Unchained stills have been an active meme material for years now. Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Calvin Candie, in particular, is complex yet humorous in various ways. The character’s way of speaking and manipulating people is one of the best parts of the film to witness. He is suspicious of Django even though all he cares about is money. He keeps all his issues aside when he is offered a huge amount for a trade and the events that follow bring out his natural side, which is a treat for the viewers.

A particular image from the film, where Calvin is holding a glass of wine, was quick to go viral amongst the meme makers. In the scene, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character is having a conversation with Django and Dr King while they have a drink together. The funniest part of the sketch is the actor’s expression which plenty of people find amusing and relatable. A wide collection of Django Unchained memes with this still can be found on the internet.

The film Django Unchained is the right blend of action, drama, and comedy. The film revolves around the life of a slave who is released from the clutches of the brutal Mississippi plantation owners by a German bounty hunter. The man is released because the German needs help in recognizing a few offenders and assassinating them.

The former-slave, Django, in return, wishes to free his lady love so that he can lead a happy life thereafter. The two men eventually become partners and decide to hunt people down and get the most out of their fruitful teamwork. Django Unchained is one of the Tarantino films which is remembered as a classic even today.

