When Leonardo DiCaprio 'freaked Out' His 'The Great Gatsby' Co-star Carey Mulligan

The Great Gatsby is a 2013 romantic drama directed by Baz Luhrmann. The movie stars Leonardo Dicaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Carey Mulligan in lead roles. The story revolves around Nick Carraway, a World War I veteran who works as a stock market trader after settling in NYC.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt's Friendship Timeline Over The Years; Read

Carraway is attracted to Jay Gatsby’s flamboyant lifestyle. Leonardo Dicaprio plays the role of Gatsby, an enigmatic personality whose secrets are unravelled throughout the film. Carey Mulligan, the female lead of the movie, had previously spoken about working, for the first time, with Leonardo DiCaprio. Mulligan, who starred as Daisy Buchanan in the movie, told a popular magazine that she “freaked out" when she found out that she would be working with the Titanic star on the period remake.

Also read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Revealed He's Had Several 'brushes With Death'

Mulligan plays Daisy Buchanan to DiCaprio's Jay Gatsby, and she said that Leonardo is the most incredible actor on the planet, with a couple of people alongside him. She continued saying that she walked away from the audition for that and couldn't believe that she’d been acting with him (during the making of the film). Mulligan said that she has worked with several amazing people in film, but her friends freaked out when they understood that she’s working with Leo. The actor said that she freaks out in a geeky acting way and her friends freaked out in a starstruck way. This was because Leonardo DiCaprio's fame is so big, Mulligan said.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Starred In Some Iconic Films; See List

Mulligan added that despite his star status, DiCaprio was keen to help her out during her audition. During the audition of a scene, which required 15 takes, the actor said that she didn't really have much dialogue as Gatsby. The camera was never on him, but he played three other characters. He'd say a line as Gatsby, and then he'd jump up and play Tom Buchanan.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Scenes Of Him Freaking Out On Camera That Got Too Intense To Handle

They were filming the entire scene with the cameras over Carey’s shoulder, and he was lighting a cigarette for her. Mulligan said that he was improvising stuff to say, just to help her. And she went, 'Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't need to be helping me in this audition'. She was blown by how generous he was. Leo was auditioning with girls all day, the actor said. And she was so blown away by how generous he was apart from how amazing he was to act with.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.