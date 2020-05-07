Leonardo DiCaprio's List Of Awards Over Past Years For 'The Revenant', 'Titanic' & More

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the greatest and the most influential actors in Hollywood. The actor’s dedication, talent and unending passion for acting can be seen in his movies. The legendary actor began his career by featuring in television commercials in the late 1980s. Since then Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in several versatile roles.
From essaying a challenging role in The Revenant to playing the role of a carefree lover in Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio has won many hearts. The star has given many chartbusters hit movies to the film fraternity including Titanic, Shutter Island, Inception and many more. Over the career span of four decades, Leonardo DiCaprio became the recipient of numerous honourable accolades. Here is a list of Dicaprio’s awards and nominations throughout his career.
AACTA Awards
Nominations:
- 2011, Best International Lead Actor, J Edgar
- 2013, Best International Lead Actor, The Wolf of Wall Street
Won:
- 2013, Best Lead Actor, The Great Gatsby
- 2016, Best International Lead Actor, The Revenant
Academy Awards
Nominations:
- 1994, Best Supporting Actor, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- 2005, Best Actor, The Aviator
- 2007, Best Actor, Blood Diamond
- 2014, Best Picture, The Wolf of Wall Street
- 2020, Best Actor, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Won:
- 2016, Best Actor, The Revenant
British Academy Films Awards
Nominations:
- 2005, Best Actor in a Leading Role, The Aviator
- 2007, Best Actor in a Leading Role, The Departed
- 2014, Best Actor in a Leading Role, The Wolf of Wall Street
- 2020, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Won:
- 2016, Best Actor in a Leading Role, The Revenant
Critics’ Choice Movie Awards
Nominations:
- 2005, Best Actor, The Aviator
- 2007, Best Actor, Blood Diamond
- 2007, Best Acting Ensemble, The Departed
- 2012, Best Actor, J Edgar
- 2020, Best Actor & Best Acting Ensemble, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Won:
- 2014, Best Actor in Comedy, The Wolf of Wall Street
- 2016, Best Actor, The Revenant
ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio And Blake Lively's Relationship Before Ryan Came Into The Picture
Golden Globe Awards
Nominations:
- 1994, Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- 1998, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Titanic
- 2003, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Catch Me If You Can
- 2007, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, The Departed
- 2007, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Blood Diamond
- 2009, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Revolutionary Road
- 2012, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, J Edgar
- 2013, Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, Django Unchained
Won:
- 2005, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, The Aviator
- 2014, Best Actor in Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, The Wolf of Wall Street
- 2016, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, The Revenant
ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Dialogues From His Movie 'Romeo + Juliet'
MTV Movie & TV Awards
Nominations:
- 1997, Best Kiss, Romeo + Juliet
- 1997, Best On-Screen Duo, Romeo + Juliet
- 1997, Best Male Performance, Romeo + Juliet
- 1998, Best Kiss, Titanic
- 1998, Best On-Screen Duo, Titanic
- 2003, Best Kiss, Gangs of New York
- 2005, Best Male Performance, Catch Me If You Can
- 2011, Best Jaw-Dropping Moment, Inception
- 2013, Best Villain, Django Unchained
- 2013, Best On-Screen Duo, Django Unchained
Won:
- 1998, Best Male Performance, Titanic
- 2005, Best Male Performance, The Aviator
- 2014, Best WTF Moment, The Wolf of Wall Street
- 2016, Best Male Performance, The Revenant
ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Basketball Diaries' And Other Movies Before 'Titanic'
People’s Choice Award
Nominations:
- 2007, Favourite On-Screen Match-Up, The Departed
- 2011, Favourite On-Screen Team, Inception
- 2011, Favourite Movie Actor, Inception
- 2014, Favourite Movie Actor, The Great Gatsby
Won:
- 2014, Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor, The Great Gatsby
ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift And Other Celebs Who Are Philanthropists
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.