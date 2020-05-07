Leonardo DiCaprio's List Of Awards Over Past Years For 'The Revenant', 'Titanic' & More

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the greatest and the most influential actors in Hollywood. The actor’s dedication, talent and unending passion for acting can be seen in his movies. The legendary actor began his career by featuring in television commercials in the late 1980s. Since then Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in several versatile roles.

From essaying a challenging role in The Revenant to playing the role of a carefree lover in Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio has won many hearts. The star has given many chartbusters hit movies to the film fraternity including Titanic, Shutter Island, Inception and many more. Over the career span of four decades, Leonardo DiCaprio became the recipient of numerous honourable accolades. Here is a list of Dicaprio’s awards and nominations throughout his career.

AACTA Awards

Nominations:

2011, Best International Lead Actor, J Edgar

2013, Best International Lead Actor, The Wolf of Wall Street

Won:

2013, Best Lead Actor, The Great Gatsby

2016, Best International Lead Actor, The Revenant

Academy Awards

Nominations:

1994, Best Supporting Actor, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

2005, Best Actor, The Aviator

2007, Best Actor, Blood Diamond

2014, Best Picture, The Wolf of Wall Street

2020, Best Actor, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Won:

2016, Best Actor, The Revenant

British Academy Films Awards

Nominations:

2005, Best Actor in a Leading Role, The Aviator

2007, Best Actor in a Leading Role, The Departed

2014, Best Actor in a Leading Role, The Wolf of Wall Street

2020, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Won:

2016, Best Actor in a Leading Role, The Revenant

Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

Nominations:

2005, Best Actor, The Aviator

2007, Best Actor, Blood Diamond

2007, Best Acting Ensemble, The Departed

2012, Best Actor, J Edgar

2020, Best Actor & Best Acting Ensemble, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Won:

2014, Best Actor in Comedy, The Wolf of Wall Street

2016, Best Actor, The Revenant

Golden Globe Awards

Nominations:

1994, Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

1998, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Titanic

2003, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Catch Me If You Can

2007, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, The Departed

2007, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Blood Diamond

2009, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Revolutionary Road

2012, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, J Edgar

2013, Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, Django Unchained

Won:

2005, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, The Aviator

2014, Best Actor in Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, The Wolf of Wall Street

2016, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, The Revenant

MTV Movie & TV Awards

Nominations:

1997, Best Kiss, Romeo + Juliet

1997, Best On-Screen Duo, Romeo + Juliet

1997, Best Male Performance, Romeo + Juliet

1998, Best Kiss, Titanic

1998, Best On-Screen Duo, Titanic

2003, Best Kiss, Gangs of New York

2005, Best Male Performance, Catch Me If You Can

2011, Best Jaw-Dropping Moment, Inception

2013, Best Villain, Django Unchained

2013, Best On-Screen Duo, Django Unchained

Won:

1998, Best Male Performance, Titanic

2005, Best Male Performance, The Aviator

2014, Best WTF Moment, The Wolf of Wall Street

2016, Best Male Performance, The Revenant

People’s Choice Award

Nominations:

2007, Favourite On-Screen Match-Up, The Departed

2011, Favourite On-Screen Team, Inception

2011, Favourite Movie Actor, Inception

2014, Favourite Movie Actor, The Great Gatsby

Won:

2014, Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor, The Great Gatsby

