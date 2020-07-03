Leonardo DiCaprio's 'J. Edgar' & Other Biopics Of Influential People In America's History

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most popular Hollywood actors who is known for his iconic roles in the movies like Titanic, Inception, The Revenant, The Wolf of the Wall Street, Once upon a time in Hollywood, J. Edgar and many more. His movie J. Edgar is considered to be one of the popular biopics made on influential people in American history. Read on to know more about popular American biographies of people who influenced the United States of America.

J.Edgar

Leonardo DiCaprio starred J. Edgar is directed by Clint Eastwood. The movie also features Armie Hammer and Naomi Watts as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around J. Edgar Hoover, who is the first director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States. The movie showcases a look deep into the lives of J. Edgar and how he formed the strong and powerful team of F.B.I and served as the director for the longest time. The film is a look back into his profession as well as his personal life.

Malcolm X

Malcolm X was released in the year 1992. The biographical drama which was directed by Spike Lee showcases the life of Afro-American activist Malcolm X. The film showcases his life including his criminal career, his time at the ministry and his assassination. The role of Malcolm X is portrayed by Denzel Washington.

Jackie

Natalie Portman plays the role of President John F. Kennedy's wife, Jacqueline Kennedy. The Pablo Larraín directed movie also stars Peter Sarsgaard and Greta Gerwig in pivotal roles. The movie showcases the life of Jackie Kennedy after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy.

W.

The movie titled W. was directed by Oliver Stone. It is a biographical drama made on the life of the 43rd president of United States of America George W. Bush. The titular role is played by actor Josh Brolin and the film got released in the year 2008.

Lincoln

Director Steven Spielberg made the movie titled Lincoln to tell the world about the life of the 16th president of the United States of America. The film showcases actor Daniel Day-Lewis as American president. The movie covers the last four months of his life and his presidency. It also showcased how the president put his efforts to abolish slavery from the country by the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

