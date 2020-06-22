Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates Girlfriend Camila Morrone's Birthday Aboard A Yacht; See Pics

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his girlfriend Camila Morrone’s 23rd birthday on a yacht. According to reports, the 45-year-old Titanic star was one of the guests who joined the Western-themed party aboard a mega-yacht on Friday. DiCaprio donned a mask at the crowded affair. Camila Morrone and invitees wore cowboy hats and western attire to grace the event. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Celebrities including Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, Hollywood stars Kevin Connolly, and Lukas Haas attended the grand event. As per reports, the boat at Camila Morrone’s birthday event was a 43 meter Leight Star Super Yacht. It was docked at Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles. The yacht sailed out towards Malibu at 11 am and returned to the shore at around 4:30 pm.

According to a report, Leonardo DiCaprio wore a casual outfit. He paired oversized jeans with a cool grey hoodie and matched his look with Nike sliders. The Hollywood actor donned a cowboy hat with an upturned rim and opted for a face mask to adhere to the California regulations. On the other hand, his girlfriend Camila Morrone donned an indigo denim dress and covered up with an oversized grey hoodie. She carried her belongings in a cute basket bag. While wearing a body-hugging button-up dress, Camila Morrone planned to ditch her shoes and walked barefoot towards the yacht before the model’s friends greeted her. She also graced her birthday party in a cowboy hat atop her head. Check out the couple's photos.

Leo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are joined by friends to celebrate her 23rd birthday with a Western-themed party aboard a mega yacht. Camila smiled as boyfriend Leo larked about the sunshine as The party guests drank beers aboard the boat while soaking up the sunshine pic.twitter.com/dOjDbnue4z — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 21, 2020

Reports suggest that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have been together since December 2017. They have attended Cannes but did not get any photo of themselves together. DiCaprio and Morrone also went to the three-day music festival Coachella in April, as per reports. Moreover, the duo marked their Oscars debut in 2020, and Leonardo DiCaprio brought a date for the first time since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005.



