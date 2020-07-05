Leonardo DiCaprio's Film 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Was Titled THIS Initially

Leonardo DiCaprio is an actor par excellence. The stylish actor has been entertaining the audience for almost three decades now. From Critters 3 to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Leo's journey in Hollywood has been an inspiring one. Talking about his last release, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with Brad Pitt, the comedy-drama film did exceptional business the box-office. Apart from the story and the star cast, another interesting thing about this Leonardo DiCaprio starrer is its unusual title. But do you know that the title Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was not the original choice of Tarantino!

Reason why Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer Was Named 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Celebrated filmmaker Quentin Tarantino directed Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Even though the story plot, schedules, shoot everything was working just fine, Quentin was reportedly struggling with the title of the film, as he wanted to give this Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt starrer a title, which was perfect and in sync with the story plot. As per reports, initially, Quentin Tarantino named the film as "Magnum Opus".

But somehow with the title Magnum Opus, the Pulp Fiction director was not satisfied, as per reports. Then after thinking for the longest time, QT finally zeroed upon a title which had a fairy-tale vibe to it. This title was thus changed to 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'. During an interview with a leading media publication, the Death Proof director talked about his thought behind the title. He said in an interview to a daily that because the Leonardo Di Caprio movie is based on a life story of a Hollywood actor and his stunt double, such a title will be appropriate for the drama film.

He also talked about the reality of Hollywood-aspect in the movie, thus making Upon A Time In Hollywood an ideal title for the movie. The director further added that because the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer also has a happily ever after, fairy tale kind of angle attached to it, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is justified as the film title. However, Quentin Tarantino also revealed about his apprehension with respect to the audience accepting the title. But after the good response, he was relieved.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood revolves around the lives of Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt (Cliff). Leonardo DiCaprio's character in the movie struggles to regain his lost stardom and the twist and turns which follow him in the way. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, played Rick's stuntman and a great friend to him in the movie. The movie got 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards. Leonardo was also nominated in the Best Actor category for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The movie earned a whopping $374.3 million at the BO.

