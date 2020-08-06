When Ryan Reynolds Re-enacted A Hilarious Impression Of Himself On A Radio Show: Watch

Ryan Reynolds in counted amongst the most celebrated Hollywood stars of all times. With films like Deadpool, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Proposal, Green Lantern under his credit, the actor has proved his versatility and credibility time and again. During the film promotions of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds on the popular radio show of Hamish & Andy did an amusing impression of himself. The video is truly unmissable. Have a look-

Ryan Reynolds Re-Enacting A Hilarious Impression Of Himself At The Hamish & Andy Radio Show

The video starts with the radio stars Hamish and Andy engaging in fun banter with Ryan Reynolds. The dynamic duo also played a clip where Ryan in his Deadpool avatar is imitating Hugh Jackman's mannerisms and giving out a message. Then Hamish and Andy told the Green Lantern actor that they have a surprise for him. The duo seemed mighty inspired by his Hugh Jackman impression.

The Real Steal actor himself did an impression of his friend Ryan Reynolds. After listening to the funny audio clip, Ryan looked startled yet entertained. Then he questioned Hamish & Andy about the authenticity of the audio clip, as in was it really his best friend Hugh who did his impression or was it someone else. To which they laughed and said it was a joke, and Hugh did not do his impression. To this Ryan Reynolds cracked up laughing.

Later, Hamish and Andy request The Deadpool 2 star to do his own impression. Ryan Reynolds in no time agreed and did a hysterically funny re-enactment of the audio clip Hamish & Andy played. He introduced himself as Ryan Reynolds with a super husky voice and a smiling face. RJs Hamish and Andy could not resist laughing as soon as they heard the Deadpool star introducing himself, in that comic way.

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds has some interesting projects in the pipeline like The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 2 and Croods 2. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 2 is helmed by director Patrick Hughes. Starring Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, and Ryan Reynolds, it is a high-octane action flick about Interpol agents, who manage to avert a cyber-attack on Europe. Whereas, Croods 2 is the second instalment of the blockbuster animation flick Croods.

