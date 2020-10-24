Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Out A PSA Urging His Fans To Vote For The US Presidential Elections

Leonardo DiCaprio has been urging his fans on social media to go out and vote for the upcoming US Presidential Elections. The actor has sent out several public service announcements urging fans to vote early for the elections. This time Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed a different route people can take in order to vote early for the US Elections. The actor revealed that one can now vote from their desired arena and thus make history.

Also Read | Watch The Entire Scene Of Leonardo DiCaprio That Inspired A Meme Trend

Leonardo DiCaprio puts out a PSA urging his fans to vote for US Elections

Also Read | When Leonardo DiCaprio Narrated His Experience On 'moving Sets' Of 'Inception'

Leonardo DiCaprio shared a video of various sporting events and the major highlights from them which went down in history. The video featured different arenas where American sportsmen created history for their respective teams. Thus, the public service announcement offered people a chance to make history just like them. The PSA video revealed that people can now choose to vote from their desired arenas or stadiums to take part in early voting. They also mentioned that the voting held in those quarters will be taken care of well in terms of safety and hygiene.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's THIS Film Was Banned From US And Canada; Read To Know Why

They also mentioned that the arenas will follow social distancing norms so that people can freely vote. Thus fans will get to witness the stadiums and arenas firsthand when they go out to vote. Thus urging more people to vote further on by allowing them to choose where they want to go for early voting in their desired arenas. Leonardo DiCaprio shared this PSA on his timeline and mentioned that one can easily find the arenas available for them at a website he provided in his caption. He also mentioned that people can vote freely and safely in those selected arenas. He then closed the caption by using the hashtags 'Make history here', on which the PSA was based. He also used the hashtag 'Venues for Voters' thus highlighting that people can now vote early at the desired venue as they please for the US Presidential Elections.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Leonardo Dicaprio & Kate Winslet's Picture Is Truly Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.