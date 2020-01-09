Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Man From Drowning During Caribbean Vacation

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio turned a real-life hero when he rescued a man from drowning during a vacation last month. The incident occurred when the Academy Award winner was vacationing with his friends and girlfriend, Camila Marrone, in the Caribbean on December 30. DiCaprio and his group were on a luxury vessel near St Barts when they got a request to locate a French crew worker who had fallen off the cruise ship. The French crew worker was reportedly intoxicated when he fell off the cruise.

Real-life hero

Leonardo and his crew agreed to help locate the French worker after the captain of the cruise ship sent out a panicked emergency message. The French worker known only by his first name, Victor, was spotted by Leonardo and his group near Saba Island just before dusk. Victor was reportedly dehydrated when he was found and had been treading water for 11 hours. According to international media reports, Victor was about to drown when Leonardo and his team spotted him.

Victor would have been long dead if DiCaprio and his team wouldn't have agreed to divert their vessel and help in the search operation of the French worker as they were the only ones looking for him. The boat's captain described the successful rescue as one in a billion. The captain said that it was like winning a lottery twice. After Victor was pulled on Dicaprio's boat, he was given food and water before being handed over to coastguards.

DiCaprio was catapulted to global fame after playing Jack Dawson opposite Kate Winslet in 1997's Titanic. DiCaprio was recently nominated for the best actor award in the 77th Golden Globes for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The award was subsequently won by Joaquin Phoenix for his mindblowing role in the movie Joker. DiCaprio's co-star Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor in the same event and in his speech he thanked the Catch Me If You Can star adding that, "I wouldn't be here without you, man."

