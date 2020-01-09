Leonardo DiCaprio Saves A Man Who Falls Overboard; Netizens Laud His Generous Act

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his heroism and charming personality on the big screen. But now it has become evident that his heroism and helping nature is not just bonded to the silver screen and social media but to real life too.

Recently, Leonardo helped save a man who had fallen overboard from a cruise ship in the Caribbean.

Leonardo DiCaprio saves a life

As per reports, the 45-year-old was vacationing with his girlfriend Camila Morrone in St Barts when he was notified about the horrific situation. Leonardo DiCaprio was in a rented boat when the captain of the boat was alerted that a Frenchman, 24, had fallen from a cruise ship.

It was Leonardo's wish to divert the boat and search for the man. Though the captain was not happy with this decision of Leonardo, given that the man fallen had been missing for 11 hours, he started the rescue mission on Leonardo's request.

In fact, it was revealed later that the captain of the ship called the rescue mission to be a 'one in a billion shot'. But, that didn't stop Leonardo from attempting to find the man and successfully doing so afterwards.

The man had spent 11 hours in treading water but was found waving his hand when he was located. It is reported that the fate of the man could have been unclear if Leonardo didn't insist upon finding him as a giant rainstorm moved into the area as he was pulled out of the water.

A source revealed to a leading news daily in the USA that Leonardo played an important role in his own real-life Hollywood movie. The reason behind him falling off the cruise was revealed to be excessive alcohol consumption. It was also revealed that the man was minutes away from drowning when he was found.

Netizens react

