Leonardo DiCaprio's Foundation To Donate $3 Million For Australia Bushfire Relief

Hollywood News

Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance will donate $3 million towards the relief efforts of Australia bushfire. Read below to know more about the generous act.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
leonardo dicaprio

A lot of celebrities have been coming forward to provide funds for the relief efforts of the Australia bushfire. The devastating bushfires are continuing to consume a large part of the country which has already costed the lives of over 400 million animals.

The wildfires have reportedly taken the life of 25 people and destroyed over 2,000 homes. The hotter, drier conditions combined with record high temperatures and drought are the reasons behind the devastating fires.

Now, Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation Earth Alliance environmental organisation will be donating $3 million for the relief efforts of Australia bushfire. 

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio saves a man who falls overboard; Netizens laud his generous act

Leonardo DiCaprio's organization donates $3 million

Leonardo DiCaprio is the co-chairperson of Earth Alliance along with philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth. The organisation was formed with the aim to combat climate change and biodiversity loss. The organization will be working with other Australian organizations like Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage and Wires Wildfire Rescue. 

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio helps man from drowning during Caribbean vacation

On the other hand, Leonardo is not the only celebrity to donate such a large sum. Musical icon Elton John had pledged $1 million recently while wrapping up his show in Sydney. Actor Christ Hemsworth had recently shared a video urging people to support the relief efforts with whatever they can, also sharing that he will be making a donation of $1 million as well. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have also pledged to donate for the Australia bushfires.

Also read: Brad Pitt says he would 'have shared the raft' with Leonardo DiCaprio in his award speech

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais takes a jibe at Leonardo's age difference with Camila

Also read: Even Leonardo DiCaprio cannot explain the ending of 'Inception'

Image Courtesy - Leonardo DiCaprio Instagram

 

 

Published:
