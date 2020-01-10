Leonardo DiCaprio's Foundation To Donate $3 Million For Australia Bushfire Relief

A lot of celebrities have been coming forward to provide funds for the relief efforts of the Australia bushfire. The devastating bushfires are continuing to consume a large part of the country which has already costed the lives of over 400 million animals.

The wildfires have reportedly taken the life of 25 people and destroyed over 2,000 homes. The hotter, drier conditions combined with record high temperatures and drought are the reasons behind the devastating fires.

Now, Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation Earth Alliance environmental organisation will be donating $3 million for the relief efforts of Australia bushfire.

Leonardo DiCaprio's organization donates $3 million

Leonardo DiCaprio is the co-chairperson of Earth Alliance along with philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth. The organisation was formed with the aim to combat climate change and biodiversity loss. The organization will be working with other Australian organizations like Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage and Wires Wildfire Rescue.

On the other hand, Leonardo is not the only celebrity to donate such a large sum. Musical icon Elton John had pledged $1 million recently while wrapping up his show in Sydney. Actor Christ Hemsworth had recently shared a video urging people to support the relief efforts with whatever they can, also sharing that he will be making a donation of $1 million as well. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have also pledged to donate for the Australia bushfires.

Seeing the fires raging across Australia have left me heartbroken. This tragedy has taken lives, homes and devastated so much wildlife. At my Sydney show last night, I pledged $1 million dollars to support the Bushfire Relief Fund.



God bless, Australia. 🇦🇺❤️



Elton xx pic.twitter.com/8umFtjikSa — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 7, 2020

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 7, 2020

