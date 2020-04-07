Leonardo DiCaprio Responds To The Controversial Climax Scene In 'Titanic'

Leonardo DiCaprio has finally broken his silence on the most talked-about door scene in the 1997 superhit Titanic. In the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Jack Dawson rests his arms on top of a door converted into a plank while his love Rose (Kate Winslet), lays on top of it in the freezing Atlantic ocean waters. The scene leads to Jack dying leaving the audience to wonder why could Winslet's character have not moved.

Leonardo DiCaprio breaks silence on the famous door scene in Titanic

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Leonardo DiCaprio was asked to share his point of view on the controversial scene. He was joined by his co-stars for the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for the interview.

Initially, Margot Robbie persuaded him to talk about the controversy and said that she was shocked when she saw the scene. DiCaprio immediately responded saying that he has no comments on the scene. Robbie further says that the scene, according to her, is the biggest controversy. To which Leonardo DiCaprio says ''ever''.

Bradd Pitt asks him about the controversy for the second time, asking if he could have squeezed in there, hinting that he could have, likely. For the second time too, DiCaprio remained mum about the controversy and said he has no comments. DiCaprio was further persuaded to answer, as Robbie asked him if he reduced the size of the door. DiCaprio remained determined and did not change the answer. He insisted that he has no answer for the scene. Leonardo DiCaprio had nothing to say and share on the controversial door scene.

For those who don't remember the scene or haven't seen the movie that shot DiCaprio to global stardom, here is the scene. Jack rests his arm on top of the door while his partner Rose lays on the top and waits until she gets rescued after the ship sinks. Jack ultimately dies and since then filmgoers have been speculating if Jack could have fit on the top of the door.

