Leonardo DiCaprio Did This 'completely Disgusting' Thing For A Scene In 'The Revenant'

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has earned a massive fandom across the globe with his impeccable performances. And, when it comes to listing out his best performances, one can not miss out on his 2015's release The Revenant. His portrayal of a frontiersman and fur trapper, Hugh Glass, bagged a positive response. But do you know, this character and the film was the hardest film that he has ever done? In a throwback interview, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that he was not faking it when he gnawed on a big slab of bison liver on the big screen.

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'completely disgusting' experience

The interview report stated that the native American actor, Arthur RedCloud, was eating raw bison flesh the entire day during rehearsal. And, later when the makers gave Leonardo a red gelatinous sort of pancake to eat, it did not look real to him. As Leonardo wanted to get the real thing he further added that when he saw the raw bison liver, it looked giant to him. Leonardo also said that his reaction to it was a nauseating one.

Calling it a 'one-and-done experience', the 45-year-old actor asserted that he will never do that again. In further conversation, he was asked if he maintained the authenticity factor for another scene, in which he crawled into a horse carcass. Elaborating the same, he stated that it was not real and just a set-piece.

The Revenant

Talking about the film, it was an action-adventure drama film directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. Along with Leonardo DiCaprio, the film also featured Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, and Will Poulter essaying significant characters. Reportedly, the film grossed $533 million worldwide and was labelled as 'a box-office success'.

The film won several awards and accolades, including won three Golden Globe Awards and five BAFTA Awards. It also bagged the award for the Best Film at both shows. Later, at the 88th Academy Awards, the film received 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director (Iñárritu), Best Actor (DiCaprio), and Best Cinematography (Emmanuel Lubezki). DiCaprio also received the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor.

