When Leonardo DiCaprio Felt 'nauseated' Of Actors Complaining About Their Jobs - Throwback

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in an old interview, mentioned he felt nauseated by actors who complain about their job as an actor. Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar for his film The Revenant in 2016. During the promotion of his film, the actor shared about the filming process of The Revenant, sharing how exhausting the experience was.

Leonardo DiCaprio shares how he feels about actors who complain about their job

Speaking about Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, the actor said they have been talking about gearing up things to make another feature film. In regards to speaking about the difficulty in making a film, he said he feels 'nauseated' when he hears actors talk about how difficult the industry it. Leonardo Dicaprio feels lucky to do whatever he does, also stating what an exhausting experience filming The Revenant was.

Also Read: 'Skyfall' Was Highest Grossing Film In Franchise's History, Know Other Fun Facts

Also Read: Nick Jonas, The NEWEST Coach Of 'The Voice' 2020, Shares Some Fun BTS Photos & Videos

Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of Hugh Glass in the film The Revenant, a legendary frontiersman who gets severely injured due to a bear attack and is abandoned by his crew. He then decides to take revenge on his companion and uses several skills to survive. For his character as Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio entered the awards race. His role also earned him a Golden Globe nomination in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture.

Actor Leonardo Di Caprio is popular for his unconventional roles in Bollywood. From his iconic dialogues to his roles depicting various characters, Leonardo DiCaprio perfectly fits in all. The actor has two upcoming projects in Hollywood that will be releasing next year. His film Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a book written by David Grann. The film will be directed by Martin Scorsese and will star actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman's Fans Express Concern Over His Drastic Weight Loss

Also Read: Brad Pitt's Friendly Dig At 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.