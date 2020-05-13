When Leonardo DiCaprio Gifted A Ring To Kate Winslet; Read Full Story

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are known for their incredible on-screen chemistry since Titanic. Although their fans wanted to see them romancing in real life, they adore their friendship more. Winslet also reportedly called herself fortunate to have Leonardo DiCaprio as her friend.

Leonardo DiCaprio gifted a ring to Kate Winslet

The duo’s strong bond is proved by the fact the Leonardo DiCaprio gifted Kate Winslet with a gorgeous ring. According to a report, she revealed that she and her Titanic co-star are not just casual pals. They stunned everyone with their stellar performance in Revolutionary Road. During its filming, DiCaprio gifted Kate Winslet a splendid engraved gold band, which she wore alongside her ex-husband, Sam Mendes’ wedding ring. Moreover, Mendes’ is an ace filmmaker who also directed Revolutionary Road.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio share an ever-lasting bond

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio share the longest and the rarest of friendships in Hollywood. They are not only supportive of each other but also share a deep bond that is beyond casual friendship. According to reports, Winslet was also asked why did they not date each other. To this, she replied by saying that during the filming of Titanic, they were both young. Moreover, they did not fancy each other back then. Therefore, they could tease each other without hesitation. Additionally, Winslet revealed that they tease each other to date and called that feeling amazing.

