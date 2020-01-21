Brad Pitt Says That Leonardo DiCaprio Calls Him By THIS Nickname Off Screen

There is no doubt that Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are some of the best friends seen in Hollywood. They have time and again proved their friendship. From starring in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to Brad saying he would have shared the raft with Leonardo, the dynamic duo defines friendship goals. Take a look at what Brad Pitt has to say about the confusing nickname DiCaprio gave to Pitt.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s nickname for Bard Pitt will leave you in splits:

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Pitt revealed that Leonardo calls him ‘lover’. Yes, you read it right! Leonardo calls Brad ‘lover’. Brad also revealed that it is confusing why he does so. Pitt also added that he just rolls with it.

This duo was seen together on-screen for the first time in 2019's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. In this film, Leonardo was seen in the leading role and whereas Pitt was seen in a supporting role. Both Leonardo and Brad have been nominated for the Oscars. Brad Pitt even on a Golden Globe for his role in the film. Leonardo also was nominated for the best actor for the Golden Globes but he lost the award to Joaquin Phoenix who portrayed the role of Joker in the film Joker.

Image courtesy: Leonardo DiCaprio Instagram

