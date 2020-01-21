The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Brad Pitt Says That Leonardo DiCaprio Calls Him By THIS Nickname Off Screen

Hollywood News

In a recent interview, Brad Pitt revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio has a special nickname for him. Here is what Brad Pitt had to say about his nickname. Read

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
brad pitt

There is no doubt that Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are some of the best friends seen in Hollywood. They have time and again proved their friendship. From starring in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to Brad saying he would have shared the raft with Leonardo, the dynamic duo defines friendship goals. Take a look at what Brad Pitt has to say about the confusing nickname DiCaprio gave to Pitt.

Read Also| Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Are The New Phoebe And Chandler, Here's How

Leonardo DiCaprio’s nickname for Bard Pitt will leave you in splits:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Pitt revealed that Leonardo calls him ‘lover’. Yes, you read it right! Leonardo calls Brad ‘lover’. Brad also revealed that it is confusing why he does so. Pitt also added that he just rolls with it.

Read Also| Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' BTS Facts

This duo was seen together on-screen for the first time in 2019's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. In this film, Leonardo was seen in the leading role and whereas Pitt was seen in a supporting role. Both Leonardo and Brad have been nominated for the Oscars. Brad Pitt even on a Golden Globe for his role in the film. Leonardo also was nominated for the best actor for the Golden Globes but he lost the award to Joaquin Phoenix who portrayed the role of Joker in the film Joker.

Read Also| Brad Pitt Says He Would 'have Shared The Raft' With Leonardo DiCaprio In His Award Speech

Read Also| Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Share A Priceless Moment At The SAG Awards; See Pictures

Image courtesy: Leonardo DiCaprio Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA