Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic': Here Is Interesting Trivia About The Iconic Film

Titanic, helmed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, gained massive success and it was one of the highest-grossing films at the time. Leonardo DiCaprio shot to fame with Titanic, along with Kate Winslet. They both essayed the lead roles in the movie. The iconic flick revolves around Rose (Kate Winslet) and her love story after she meets Jack Dawson.

The film received widespread acclaim from critics and was noted for its groundbreaking visuals. Both Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio received praise for their performance in the film and their chemistry also became popular among fans. With all that said, read to know some of the most interesting trivia on the movie:

Interesting trivia of Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic

Kate Winslet, after learning that she has to appear naked in front of Leonardo DiCaprio, decided to break the ice and flash him.

The filmmakers had only one chance to shoot the crashing of Grand Staircase room, as the whole set including the furniture was going to be destroyed in the scene.

Gloria Stuart, who was 86 years old then, was aged by makeup in order to portray a 100-year-old woman. She found it quite disappointing. The actor died at the age of 100 in the year 2010.

In the scene where Rose was searching for Jack, the water that was used was actually taken from the Pacific Ocean all the way to the Mexico set. The scene where Rose first dives in the water and gasps actually depicted Kate Winslet's genuine reaction to the cold water.

Gloria Stuart was the only individual from the cast who was engaged in the production stages of the film who was actually living in 1912.

In order to ensure the safety of the stuntman, the props used in the movie were manufactured out of foam rubber.

