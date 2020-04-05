Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Great Gatsby': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Leonardo DiCaprio starred in Baz Luhrmann’s Academy Award-winning 2013 hit romance flick, The Great Gatsby. The film opened to warm responses from the audience and critics. The Great Gatsby also starred Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher, and Elizabeth Debicki. The film was praised for its performances delivered by the cast, visual style, and direction by Luhrmann. Here are some lesser-known facts about the movie that you will find interesting.

Interesting trivia about Leonardo DiCaprio's The Great Gatsby

1. Leonardo DiCaprio’s on-screen friend and narrator, Tobey Maguire have been friends since they ventured into films. They first collaborated for This Boy's Life in 1993 and Don's Plum in 2013. In the film, Tobey played the role of Nick Carraway who narrates the story of Jay Gatsby and his life.

2. The Great Gatsby traced the story of Jay Gatsby, a millionaire who hosts high-profile parties in the hope that he would get back his love. In the film, Jay Gatsby is shown as a man who went from rags to riches. Leonardo DiCaprio himself was very drawn to the same idea and has even called Gatsby as an “iconic character” in a previous interview.

3. Tom Breen was the owner of the property, Breenhold in the Blue Mountains where most of the major filming scenes for The Great Gatsby took place. He revealed in an interview that the director Baz Luhrmann had hired a weather expert who predicted the weather wrongly. The director ordered 100,000 litres of water to shoot for a scene. However, after the shoot of the scene wrapped up, the place rained for the next three days.

4. In one of the scenes from The Great Gatsby, Tobey Maguire’s character Nick Carraway is seen trying to pick up a wine glass from a waiter’s tray. However, someone else ends up picking it up before he could get to it. This seemed similar to the scene from the film, Spider-Man 2 in 2004 where a similar situation happened to him.

5. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is also seen in a short cameo role in The Great Gatsby. He is seen playing the role of Meyer Wolfsheim who is a gambler that Jay Gatsby meets. Interestingly, The Great Gatsby also marked the Hollywood debut of Bachchan.

