Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dating History That You Might Be Unaware Of

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since. Having spent almost three decades in the industry, Leonardo has often been in the headlines for having relationships with various female celebrities. Here is the complete dating history of Leonardo DiCaprio-

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history

Bar Rafaeli

Bar Rafaeli is a Sports Illustrated model, who met Leonardo at a part in Las Vegas in 2005. Since then, the two were often spotted together at various events, like the Thunder game of Lakers vs the Oklahoma City at Los Angeles. Bar and Leonardo even got cosy at the Annual Cinema For Peace Gala during Berlin International Film Festival 2010. The couple called it quits in May 2011.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio were rumoured to be romancing each other in 2011, soon after the actor broke up with Bar Rafaeli. However, the relationship reportedly didn’t last longer than five months or so. Today Blake Lively is happily married to actor Ryan Reynolds, and the couple has two adorable children.

Kelly Rohrbach

In 2015, Kelly Rohrbach and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted doing PDA, as they rode bikes together in NewYork City. The relationship between the two seemed to be very serious, as there were even rumours of them getting engaged. However, they soon broke up in about a year.

Rihanna

After his sudden split with Kelly, Leonardo was spotted together with Rihanna at various events. The two were apparently ‘hanging out’ in Paris. The singer and actor were seen getting cosy at the Levi’s Brand’s Neon Carnival in April 2016. However, things didn’t move forward between the two.

Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have had a love affair since 2017. The two seem to be extremely serious about each other. The American-Argentian actor, Morrone has reportedly met DiCaprio's parents and the couple has discussed getting engaged.

